Lady Gaga et Ariana Grande masquées, BTS... : Le palmarès des MTV VMA 2020

Le palmarès des MTV VMA 2020

Découvrez le palmarès complet des MTV VMA 2020 ci-dessous :

Vidéo de l'année

Billie Eilish, Everything I Wanted

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD, Godzilla

Future ft. Drake, Life Is Good

Lady Gaga et Ariana Grande, Rain on Me

Taylor Swift The Man

Gagnant : The Weeknd, Blinding Lights



Artiste de l'année

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Gagnant : Lady Gaga



Meilleur nouvel artiste

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

Yungblud

Gagnant : Doja Cat



Chanson de l'année

Billie Eilish, Everything I Wanted

Doja Cat, Say So

Megan Thee Stallion, "Savage

Post Malone, Circles

Roddy Ricch, The Box

Gagnant : Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande, Rain on Me



Meilleur groupe

5 Seconds of Summer

The 1975

BLACKPINK

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

MONSTA X

Now United

twenty one pilots

Gagnant : BTS



Meilleure collaboration

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber, Stuck With U

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin, RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid, Beautiful People

Future ft. Drake, Life Is Good"

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj, Tusa

Gagnant : Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande, Rain on Me



Meileur vidéo pop

Halsey, You Should Be Sad

Jonas Brothers, What a Man Gotta Do

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo Intentions

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande, Rain on Me

Taylor Swift, Lover

Gagnant : BTS, On



Meilleure vidéo hip-hop

DaBaby, Bop

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD, Godzilla

Future ft. Drake, Life Is Good

Roddy Ricch, The Box

Travis Scott, Highest in the Room

Gagnant : Megan Thee Stallion, Savage



Meilleur vidéo R&B

Alicia Keys, Underdog

Chloe x Halle, Do It

H.E.R. ft. YG, Slide

Khalid ft. Summer Walker, Eleven

Lizzo, Cuz I Love You

Gagnant : The Weeknd, Blinding Lights



Meilleure vidéo rock

Blink-182, Happy Days

Evanescence, Wasted on You

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean, Dear Future Self (Hands Up)

Green Day, Oh Yeah!

The Killers, Caution

Gagnant : Coldplay, Orphans



Meilleure vidéo alternative

The 1975, If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)

All Time Low, Some Kind of Disaster

Finneas, Let's Fall in Love for the Night

Lana Del Rey, Doin' Time

Twenty One Pilots, Level of Concern

Gagnant : Machine Gun Kelly, Bloody Valentine



Meilleure vidéo latino

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G, J Balvin, China

Bad Bunny, Yo Perreo Sola

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna, J. Rey Soul, Mamacita

J Balvin, Amarillo

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj, Tusa

Gagnant : Maulma ft. J Balvin, Qué Pena



Meilleure vidéo K-pop

EXO, Obsession

(G)I-DLE, Oh My God

Monsta X, Someone's Someone

Red Velvet, Psycho

Tomorrow X Together, 9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)

Gagnant : BTS, On



Meilleure vidéo engagée

Anderson .Paak, Lockdown

Billie Eilish, all the good girls go to hell

Demi Lovato, I Love Me

Lil Baby, The Bigger Picture

Taylor Swift, The Man

Gagnant : H.E.R., I Can't Breathe



Meilleur clip maison

5 Seconds of Summer, Wildflower

Blink-182, Happy Days

Drake, Toosie Slide

John Legend, Bigger Love

Twenty One Pilots, Level of Concern

Gagnant : Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber, Stuck With U



Meilleure performance en confinement

Chloe x Halle: Do It (from MTV Prom-Athon)

DJ D-Nice: Club MTV Presents: #DanceTogether

John Legend: #TogetherAtHome Concert Series

Lady Gaga: "Smile" from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone: Nirvana Tribute

Gagnant : CNCO: MTV Unplugged At Home



Meilleure réalisation

Billie Eilish, xanny – Réalisé par Billie Eilish

Doja Cat, Say So – Réalisé par Hannah Lux Davis

Dua Lipa, Don't Start Now – Réalisé par Nabil

Harry Styles, Adore You – Réalisé par Dave Meyers

The Weeknd, Blinding Lights – Réalisé par Anton Tammi

Gagnant : Taylor Swift, The Man – Réalisé par Taylor Swift



Meilleure cinématographie

5 Seconds of Summer, Old Me – Kieran Fowler

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby!, My Oh My – Scott Cunningham

Billie Eilish, all the good girls go to hell – Christopher Probst

Katy Perry, Harleys In Hawaii – Arnau Valls

The Weeknd, Blinding Lights – Oliver Millar

Gagnant : Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande, Rain On Me – Michael Merriman



Meilleure direction artistique

A$AP Rocky, Babushka Boi – A$AP Rocky et Nadia Lee Cohen

Dua Lipa, Physical – Anna Colomé Nogu ́

Harry Styles, Adore You – Laura Ellis Cricks

Selena Gomez, Boyfriend – Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift, Lover – Ethan Tobman

Gagnant : Miley Cyrus, Mother's Daughter – Christian Stone



Meilleurs effets visuels

Billie Eilish, all the good girls go to hell

Demi Lovato, I Love Me

Harry Styles, Adore You

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande, Rain On Me

Travis Scott, HIGHEST IN THE ROOM

Gagnant : Dua Lipa, Physical



Meilleure chorégraphie

CNCO & Natti Natasha, Honey Boo

DaBaby, BOP

Dua Lipa, Physical

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande, Rain On Me

Normani, Motivation

Gagnant : BTS, On



Meilleur montage

Halsey, Graveyard

James Blake, Can't Believe the Way We Flow

Lizzo, Good As Hell

ROSALÍA, A Palé

The Weeknd, Blinding Lights

Gagnant : Miley Cyrus, Mother's Daughter



Chanson de l'été

Cardi B (featuring Megan Thee Stallion), WAP

Miley Cyrus,Midnight Sky

DaBaby (featuring Roddy Ricch), Rockstar

DJ Khaled (featuring Drake), Popstar

Doja Cat, Say So

Jack Harlow, Whats Poppin

Lil Baby (featuring 42 Dugg), We Paid

Dua Lipa, Break My Heart

Megan Thee Stallion (featuring Beyoncé), Savage (Remix)

Pop Smoke (featuring 50 Cent and Roddy Ricch), The Woo

Saint Jhn, Roses

Saweetie, Tap In

Harry Styles, Watermelon Sugar

Taylor Swift, Cardigan

The Weeknd, Blinding Lights

Gagnant: Blackpink, How You Like That