Lady Gaga et Ariana Grande masquées, BTS... : Le palmarès des MTV VMA 2020

Le coronavirus n'a pas eu raison des MTV VMA 2020. Chaque année, la cérémonie qui se déroule à New York récompense les meilleurs clips et artistes. Au lieu d'annuler cette édition 2020, c'est à distance que les stars se sont retrouvées. Certains d'entre eux avaient fait le voyage jusqu'à New York pour chanter en live tandis que d'autres ont appris leur victoire depuis chez eux.
Sauvez des vies, portez un masque ! Visiblement, Lady Gaga a bien compris la consigne du gouvernement pour limiter la propagation de la Covid-19. Celle qui a fait parler d'elle par ses tenues excentriques depuis qu'elle s'est fait connaître nous a fait un vrai défilé de masques lors de ses différentes apparitions lors des MTV VMA 2020 ce dimanche 30 août. En plus de recevoir plusieurs prix dont celui d'artiste de l'année et chanson de l'année (découvrez le palmarès complet ci-dessous), elle a chanté sur scène avec Ariana Grande... avec un masque bien sûr. Respect ! A savoir que les prestations des artistes se sont déroulées sans public dans divers lieux de New York.
Parmi les grands gagnants de cette édition, on retrouve aussi The Weeknd qui a remporté le prix de clip de l'année et meilleur clip R&B pour Blinding Lights et BTS . Le groupe de K-pop a reçu les récompenses du meilleur groupe, meilleur clip pop pour On et du meilleur titre de K-pop. Les artistes coréens ont même chanté leur nouveau titre Dynamite depuis la Corée du Sud !
Découvrez le palmarès complet des MTV VMA 2020 ci-dessous :
Vidéo de l'année
Billie Eilish, Everything I Wanted
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD, Godzilla
Future ft. Drake, Life Is Good
Lady Gaga et Ariana Grande, Rain on Me
Taylor Swift The Man
Gagnant : The Weeknd, Blinding Lights
Artiste de l'année
DaBaby
Justin Bieber
Megan Thee Stallion
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Gagnant : Lady Gaga
Meilleur nouvel artiste
Jack Harlow
Lewis Capaldi
Roddy Ricch
Tate McRae
Yungblud
Gagnant : Doja Cat
Chanson de l'année
Billie Eilish, Everything I Wanted
Doja Cat, Say So
Megan Thee Stallion, "Savage
Post Malone, Circles
Roddy Ricch, The Box
Gagnant : Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande, Rain on Me
Meilleur groupe
5 Seconds of Summer
The 1975
BLACKPINK
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
MONSTA X
Now United
twenty one pilots
Gagnant : BTS
Meilleure collaboration
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber, Stuck With U
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin, RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid, Beautiful People
Future ft. Drake, Life Is Good"
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj, Tusa
Gagnant : Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande, Rain on Me
Meileur vidéo pop
Halsey, You Should Be Sad
Jonas Brothers, What a Man Gotta Do
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo Intentions
Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande, Rain on Me
Taylor Swift, Lover
Gagnant : BTS, On
Meilleure vidéo hip-hop
DaBaby, Bop
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD, Godzilla
Future ft. Drake, Life Is Good
Roddy Ricch, The Box
Travis Scott, Highest in the Room
Gagnant : Megan Thee Stallion, Savage
Meilleur vidéo R&B
Alicia Keys, Underdog
Chloe x Halle, Do It
H.E.R. ft. YG, Slide
Khalid ft. Summer Walker, Eleven
Lizzo, Cuz I Love You
Gagnant : The Weeknd, Blinding Lights
Meilleure vidéo rock
Blink-182, Happy Days
Evanescence, Wasted on You
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean, Dear Future Self (Hands Up)
Green Day, Oh Yeah!
The Killers, Caution
Gagnant : Coldplay, Orphans
Meilleure vidéo alternative
The 1975, If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)
All Time Low, Some Kind of Disaster
Finneas, Let's Fall in Love for the Night
Lana Del Rey, Doin' Time
Twenty One Pilots, Level of Concern
Gagnant : Machine Gun Kelly, Bloody Valentine
Meilleure vidéo latino
Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G, J Balvin, China
Bad Bunny, Yo Perreo Sola
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna, J. Rey Soul, Mamacita
J Balvin, Amarillo
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj, Tusa
Gagnant : Maulma ft. J Balvin, Qué Pena
Meilleure vidéo K-pop
EXO, Obsession
(G)I-DLE, Oh My God
Monsta X, Someone's Someone
Red Velvet, Psycho
Tomorrow X Together, 9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)
Gagnant : BTS, On
Meilleure vidéo engagée
Anderson .Paak, Lockdown
Billie Eilish, all the good girls go to hell
Demi Lovato, I Love Me
Lil Baby, The Bigger Picture
Taylor Swift, The Man
Gagnant : H.E.R., I Can't Breathe
Meilleur clip maison
5 Seconds of Summer, Wildflower
Blink-182, Happy Days
Drake, Toosie Slide
John Legend, Bigger Love
Twenty One Pilots, Level of Concern
Gagnant : Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber, Stuck With U
Meilleure performance en confinement
Chloe x Halle: Do It (from MTV Prom-Athon)
DJ D-Nice: Club MTV Presents: #DanceTogether
John Legend: #TogetherAtHome Concert Series
Lady Gaga: "Smile" from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone: Nirvana Tribute
Gagnant : CNCO: MTV Unplugged At Home
Meilleure réalisation
Billie Eilish, xanny – Réalisé par Billie Eilish
Doja Cat, Say So – Réalisé par Hannah Lux Davis
Dua Lipa, Don't Start Now – Réalisé par Nabil
Harry Styles, Adore You – Réalisé par Dave Meyers
The Weeknd, Blinding Lights – Réalisé par Anton Tammi
Gagnant : Taylor Swift, The Man – Réalisé par Taylor Swift
Meilleure cinématographie
5 Seconds of Summer, Old Me – Kieran Fowler
Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby!, My Oh My – Scott Cunningham
Billie Eilish, all the good girls go to hell – Christopher Probst
Katy Perry, Harleys In Hawaii – Arnau Valls
The Weeknd, Blinding Lights – Oliver Millar
Gagnant : Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande, Rain On Me – Michael Merriman
Meilleure direction artistique
A$AP Rocky, Babushka Boi – A$AP Rocky et Nadia Lee Cohen
Dua Lipa, Physical – Anna Colomé Nogu ́
Harry Styles, Adore You – Laura Ellis Cricks
Selena Gomez, Boyfriend – Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift, Lover – Ethan Tobman
Gagnant : Miley Cyrus, Mother's Daughter – Christian Stone
Meilleurs effets visuels
Billie Eilish, all the good girls go to hell
Demi Lovato, I Love Me
Harry Styles, Adore You
Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande, Rain On Me
Travis Scott, HIGHEST IN THE ROOM
Gagnant : Dua Lipa, Physical
Meilleure chorégraphie
CNCO & Natti Natasha, Honey Boo
DaBaby, BOP
Dua Lipa, Physical
Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande, Rain On Me
Normani, Motivation
Gagnant : BTS, On
Meilleur montage
Halsey, Graveyard
James Blake, Can't Believe the Way We Flow
Lizzo, Good As Hell
ROSALÍA, A Palé
The Weeknd, Blinding Lights
Gagnant : Miley Cyrus, Mother's Daughter
Chanson de l'été
Cardi B (featuring Megan Thee Stallion), WAP
Miley Cyrus,Midnight Sky
DaBaby (featuring Roddy Ricch), Rockstar
DJ Khaled (featuring Drake), Popstar
Doja Cat, Say So
Jack Harlow, Whats Poppin
Lil Baby (featuring 42 Dugg), We Paid
Dua Lipa, Break My Heart
Megan Thee Stallion (featuring Beyoncé), Savage (Remix)
Pop Smoke (featuring 50 Cent and Roddy Ricch), The Woo
Saint Jhn, Roses
Saweetie, Tap In
Harry Styles, Watermelon Sugar
Taylor Swift, Cardigan
The Weeknd, Blinding Lights
Gagnant: Blackpink, How You Like That