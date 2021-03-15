Chadwick Boseman, Minari, Nomadland... : tous les nommés aux Oscars 2021

Après les Golden Globes et les Critics Choice Awards, on attend avec impatience la cérémonie des Oscars 2021. Un show qui sera certainement très différent de ceux des années précédentes à cause de la pandémie mondiale et qui est prévu pour le 25 avril prochain. Alors, qui va succéder à Parasite, Joaquin Phoenix ou encore Renée Zellweger, gagnants en 2020 ? Découvrez les nommés sans attendre.

Mank en tête, la nomination historique de Steven Yeun

C'est le film Mank, disponible sur Netflix, qui mène la marche pour les nominations des Oscars 2021, annoncés par le couple Priyanka Chopra / Nick Jonas ce lundi 15 mars. Le film réalisé par David Fincher cumule 10 nominations dont celles du meilleur film, meilleur réalisateur et meilleur acteur pour Gary Oldman. Six films sont en deuxième position des films les plus nommés avec 6 nominations : Nomadland, The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Sound of Metal et Les Sept de Chicago.

Comme on s'y attendait, Chadwick Boseman, décédé en août dernier, a été nommé pour le prix du meilleur acteur. Catégorie dans laquelle on retrouve aussi Steven Yeun pour son rôle dans Minari. L'ex-acteur de The Walking Dead décroche une nomination historique puisqu'il est le premier acteur d'origine asiatique à y être nommé. La réalisatrice Chloe Zhao qui a mis en scène Nomadland, est devenue la première femme de couleur à être nommée dans la catégorie meilleur réalisateur.

Tous les nommés aux Oscars 2021

Meilleur film

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

Les Sept de Chicago

Meilleur acteur

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Le Blues de Ma Rainey

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Meilleure actrice

Viola Davis, Le Blues de Ma Rainey

Andra Day, Billie Holiday : Une affaire d'État

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDoamrd, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Meilleur réalisateur

Thomas Vinterberg, Drunk

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle

Sacha Baron Cohen, Les Sept de Chicago

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr, Une nuit à Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle

Maria Bakalova, Borat 2

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Coleman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Meilleur scénario original

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

Les Sept de Chicago

Meilleur scénario adapté

Borat 2

The Father

Nomadland

Une nuit à Miami

Le tigre blanc

Meilleur montage

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

Les Sept de Chicago

Meilleur son

Greyhound

Mank

News of the Wolrd

Soul

Sound of Metal

Meilleure photographie

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomaldland

Les Sept de Chicago

Meilleurs effets-spéciaux

Love and Monsters

Minuit dans l'univers

Mulan

Le seul et unique Ivan

Tenet

Meilleure chanson originale

Fight for You, Judas and the Black Messiah

Hear My Voice, Les Sept de Chicago

Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest

Io Si (Seen), The Life Ahead

Speak Now, Une nuit à miami

Meilleure bande-originale

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Meilleurs costumes

Emma

Le Blues de Ma Rainey

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Meilleurs décors

The Father

Le Blues de Ma Rainey

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Meilleur maquillage et coiffure

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Le Blues de Ma Rainey

Mank

Pinocchio

Meilleur court-métrage

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Stranger

White Eye

Meilleur court métrage d'animation

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I love You

Opera

Yes-People

Meilleur film d'animation

En avant

Voyage vers la Lune

Shaun le mouton : La ferme contre-attaque

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Meilleur film étranger

Another Round, Danemark

Better Days, Hong-Kong

Collective, Roumanie

The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisie

Quo Vadis, Aida?, Bosnie

Meilleur documentaire

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Meilleur documentaire court

Colette

A Concerto is a Conversation

Do not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha