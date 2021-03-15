Chadwick Boseman, Minari, Nomadland... : tous les nommés aux Oscars 2021

Après les Golden Globes et les Critics Choice Awards, on attend avec impatience la cérémonie des Oscars 2021. Un show qui sera certainement très différent de ceux des années précédentes à cause de la pandémie mondiale et qui est prévu pour le 25 avril prochain. Alors, qui va succéder à Parasite, Joaquin Phoenix ou encore Renée Zellweger, gagnants en 2020 ? Découvrez les nommés sans attendre.
C'est le film Mank, disponible sur Netflix, qui mène la marche pour les nominations des Oscars 2021, annoncés par le couple Priyanka Chopra / Nick Jonas ce lundi 15 mars. Le film réalisé par David Fincher cumule 10 nominations dont celles du meilleur film, meilleur réalisateur et meilleur acteur pour Gary Oldman. Six films sont en deuxième position des films les plus nommés avec 6 nominations : Nomadland, The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Sound of Metal et Les Sept de Chicago.
Comme on s'y attendait, Chadwick Boseman, décédé en août dernier, a été nommé pour le prix du meilleur acteur. Catégorie dans laquelle on retrouve aussi Steven Yeun pour son rôle dans Minari. L'ex-acteur de The Walking Dead décroche une nomination historique puisqu'il est le premier acteur d'origine asiatique à y être nommé. La réalisatrice Chloe Zhao qui a mis en scène Nomadland, est devenue la première femme de couleur à être nommée dans la catégorie meilleur réalisateur.
Meilleur film
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
Les Sept de Chicago
Meilleur acteur
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Le Blues de Ma Rainey
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Meilleure actrice
Viola Davis, Le Blues de Ma Rainey
Andra Day, Billie Holiday : Une affaire d'État
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDoamrd, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Meilleur réalisateur
Thomas Vinterberg, Drunk
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle
Sacha Baron Cohen, Les Sept de Chicago
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr, Une nuit à Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle
Maria Bakalova, Borat 2
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Coleman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
Meilleur scénario original
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
Les Sept de Chicago
Meilleur scénario adapté
Borat 2
The Father
Nomadland
Une nuit à Miami
Le tigre blanc
Meilleur montage
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
Les Sept de Chicago
Meilleur son
Greyhound
Mank
News of the Wolrd
Soul
Sound of Metal
Meilleure photographie
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomaldland
Les Sept de Chicago
Meilleurs effets-spéciaux
Love and Monsters
Minuit dans l'univers
Mulan
Le seul et unique Ivan
Tenet
Meilleure chanson originale
Fight for You, Judas and the Black Messiah
Hear My Voice, Les Sept de Chicago
Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest
Io Si (Seen), The Life Ahead
Speak Now, Une nuit à miami
Meilleure bande-originale
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Meilleurs costumes
Emma
Le Blues de Ma Rainey
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Meilleurs décors
The Father
Le Blues de Ma Rainey
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Meilleur maquillage et coiffure
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Le Blues de Ma Rainey
Mank
Pinocchio
Meilleur court-métrage
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Stranger
White Eye
Meilleur court métrage d'animation
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I love You
Opera
Yes-People
Meilleur film d'animation
En avant
Voyage vers la Lune
Shaun le mouton : La ferme contre-attaque
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Meilleur film étranger
Another Round, Danemark
Better Days, Hong-Kong
Collective, Roumanie
The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisie
Quo Vadis, Aida?, Bosnie
Meilleur documentaire
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Meilleur documentaire court
Colette
A Concerto is a Conversation
Do not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha