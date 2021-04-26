Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet

L'an dernier, ce sont Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger ou encore les films Parasite et 1917 qui étaient les grands gagnants des Oscars. En 2021, la cérémonie a dû subir un gros retard. Habituellement diffusée en février, elle a été repoussée à avril à cause de la crise sanitaire. Mank menait les nominations pour les Oscars 2021 suivi de Nomadland, The Father ou encore Minari. Alors qui a été sacré gagnant ?
Comme prévu, le grand favori Nomadland a remporté 3 statuettes très importantes lors des Oscars 2021 : celle du meilleur film, celle de la meilleure réalisation et celle de la meilleure actrice.
La réalisatrice, Chloe Zhao, devient ainsi la première femme d'origine asiatique à remporter l'Oscar de la meilleure réalisation. Avant elle, une seule femme a obtenu cet Oscar : Kathryn Bigelow, pour Démineurs (2010).
Quant à l'actrice Frances McDormand, qui a gagné un Oscar pour sa prestation dans Nomadland, il s'agit du 3ème Oscar de sa carrière après avoir été récompensée pour Fargo (1997) et Three Billboards : Les Panneaux de la vengeance (2018).
Cette année, 3 français ont gagné un Oscar. Il s'agit du français Florian Zeller, qui a reçu l'Oscar de la meilleure adaptation de scénario pour The Father. A noter qu'Anthony Hopkins, qui a gagné l'Oscar du meilleur acteur pour The Father, est le plus vieil acteur à remporter un Oscar, à l'âge de 83 ans.
Le français Nicolas Becker a de son côté obtenu l'Oscar du meilleur mixage son dans le film Sound of Silence. Enfin, le film français Colette a eu l'Oscar du meilleur court-métrage documentaire.
Meilleur film
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
Les Sept de Chicago
Gagnant : Nomadland
Meilleur acteur
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Le Blues de Ma Rainey
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Gagnant : Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Meilleure actrice
Viola Davis, Le Blues de Ma Rainey
Andra Day, Billie Holiday : Une affaire d'État
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Gagnante : Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Meilleur réalisateur
Thomas Vinterberg, Drunk
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Gagnant : Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle
Sacha Baron Cohen, Les Sept de Chicago
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr, Une nuit à Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Gagnant : Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle
Maria Bakalova, Borat 2
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Coleman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
Gagnante : Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
Meilleur scénario original
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
Les Sept de Chicago
Gagnant : Promising Young Woman
Meilleur scénario adapté
Borat 2
The Father
Nomadland
Une nuit à Miami
Le tigre blanc
Gagnant : The Father
Meilleur montage
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
Les Sept de Chicago
Gagnant : Sound of Metal
Meilleur son
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Gagnant : Sound of Metal
Meilleure photographie
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
Les Sept de Chicago
Gagnant : Mank
Meilleurs effets-spéciaux
Love and Monsters
Minuit dans l'univers
Mulan
Le seul et unique Ivan
Tenet
Gagnant : Tenet
Meilleure chanson originale
Fight for You, Judas and the Black Messiah
Hear My Voice, Les Sept de Chicago
Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest
Io Si (Seen), The Life Ahead
Speak Now, Une nuit à Miami
Gagnant : Fight for You, Judas and the Black Messiah
Meilleure bande-originale
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Gagnant : Soul
Meilleurs costumes
Emma
Le Blues de Ma Rainey
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Gagnant : Le Blues de Ma Rainey
Meilleurs décors
The Father
Le Blues de Ma Rainey
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Gagnant : Mank
Meilleur maquillage et coiffure
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Le Blues de Ma Rainey
Mank
Pinocchio
Gagnant : Le Blues de Ma Rainey
Meilleur court-métrage
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Stranger
White Eye
Gagnant : Two Distant Stranger
Meilleur court métrage d'animation
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I love You
Opera
Yes-People
Gagnant : If Anything Happens I love You
Meilleur film d'animation
En avant
Voyage vers la Lune
Shaun le mouton : La ferme contre-attaque
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Gagnant : Soul
Meilleur film étranger
Another Round, Danemark
Better Days, Hong-Kong
Collective, Roumanie
The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisie
Quo Vadis, Aida?, Bosnie
Gagnant : Drunk, Danemark
Meilleur documentaire
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Gagnant : My Octopus Teacher
Meilleur documentaire court
Colette
A Concerto is a Conversation
Do not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Gagnant : Colette