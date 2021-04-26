prec.

Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet

Par La rédaction - le 26/04/2021 à 09h46 - 0 partages
Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Chloe Zhao la réalisatrice de Nomadland
33 photos
Voir le diapo
Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Chloe Zhao la réalisatrice de Nomadland
Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Chloe Zhao la réalisatrice de Nomadland Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Chloe Zhao la réalisatrice de Nomadland
Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici Reese Witherspoon Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici Reese Witherspoon
Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici Zendaya Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici Zendaya
Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Margot Robbie Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Margot Robbie
Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici Amanda Seyfried Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici Amanda Seyfried
Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici Carey Mulligan Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici Carey Mulligan
Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Sacha Baron Cohen et Isla Fisher Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Sacha Baron Cohen et Isla Fisher
Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici H.E.R. Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici H.E.R.
Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici Regina King Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici Regina King
Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici Glenn Close Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici Glenn Close
Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici Maria Bakalova Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici Maria Bakalova
Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici Viola Davis Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici Viola Davis
Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici Laure Dern Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici Laure Dern
Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici Garrett Bladley Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici Garrett Bladley
Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Celeste Waite Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Celeste Waite
Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici Jena Friedman Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici Jena Friedman
Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Vanessa Kirby Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Vanessa Kirby
Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Emerald Fennell Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Emerald Fennell
Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Molly Asher Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Molly Asher
Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Erica Rivinoja Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Erica Rivinoja
Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Ashley Fox Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Ashley Fox
Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Peter Spears, Frances McDormand, Chloé Zhao, Mollye Asher et Dan Janvey Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Peter Spears, Frances McDormand, Chloé Zhao, Mollye Asher et Dan Janvey
Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Daniel Kaluuya Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Daniel Kaluuya
Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Yuh-Jung Youn Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Yuh-Jung Youn
Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Alice Doyard et Anthony Giacchino Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Alice Doyard et Anthony Giacchino
Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Tiara Thomas, H.E.R. et Dernst Emile Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Tiara Thomas, H.E.R. et Dernst Emile
Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Thomas Vinterberg Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Thomas Vinterberg
Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Erik Messerschmidt, Donald Graham et Jan Pascale Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Erik Messerschmidt, Donald Graham et Jan Pascale
Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Michael Govier et Will McCormack Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Michael Govier et Will McCormack
Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc et Jaime Baksht Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc et Jaime Baksht
Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Jamika Wilson, Sergio Lopez-Rivera et Mia Neal Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Jamika Wilson, Sergio Lopez-Rivera et Mia Neal
Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Pippa Erlich et James Reed Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Pippa Erlich et James Reed
Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Pete Docter et Dana Murray Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet. Ici, Pete Docter et Dana Murray
Repoussés à cause de la pandémie de Covid-19, les Oscars 2021 ont bien eu lieu ce dimanche 25 avril. C'est le film Mank qui menait les nominations mais quels films sont finalement sortis gagnants ? Découvrez le palmarès complet avec Nomadland, Soul et The Father sur PRBK !

L'an dernier, ce sont Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger ou encore les films Parasite et 1917 qui étaient les grands gagnants des Oscars. En 2021, la cérémonie a dû subir un gros retard. Habituellement diffusée en février, elle a été repoussée à avril à cause de la crise sanitaire. Mank menait les nominations pour les Oscars 2021 suivi de Nomadland, The Father ou encore Minari. Alors qui a été sacré gagnant ?

ça va
te plaire
Brit Awards 2014 : One Direction et Daft Punk gagnants, le palmarès complet

20/02

Brit Awards 2014 : One Direction et Daft Punk gagnants, le palmarès complet
Palmarès des Oscars 2014 : 12 Years a Slave et Gravity grands gagnants

3/03

Palmarès des Oscars 2014 : 12 Years a Slave et Gravity grands gagnants
Palmarès des Oscars 2017 : La La Land annoncé gagnant par erreur, le gros fail

27/02

Palmarès des Oscars 2017 : La La Land annoncé gagnant par erreur, le gros fail

Nomadland rafle 3 Oscars

Comme prévu, le grand favori Nomadland a remporté 3 statuettes très importantes lors des Oscars 2021 : celle du meilleur film, celle de la meilleure réalisation et celle de la meilleure actrice.

La réalisatrice, Chloe Zhao, devient ainsi la première femme d'origine asiatique à remporter l'Oscar de la meilleure réalisation. Avant elle, une seule femme a obtenu cet Oscar : Kathryn Bigelow, pour Démineurs (2010).

Quant à l'actrice Frances McDormand, qui a gagné un Oscar pour sa prestation dans Nomadland, il s'agit du 3ème Oscar de sa carrière après avoir été récompensée pour Fargo (1997) et Three Billboards : Les Panneaux de la vengeance (2018).

3 statuettes pour la France

Cette année, 3 français ont gagné un Oscar. Il s'agit du français Florian Zeller, qui a reçu l'Oscar de la meilleure adaptation de scénario pour The Father. A noter qu'Anthony Hopkins, qui a gagné l'Oscar du meilleur acteur pour The Father, est le plus vieil acteur à remporter un Oscar, à l'âge de 83 ans.

Le français Nicolas Becker a de son côté obtenu l'Oscar du meilleur mixage son dans le film Sound of Silence. Enfin, le film français Colette a eu l'Oscar du meilleur court-métrage documentaire.

Le palmarès complet des Oscars 2021

Meilleur film
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
Les Sept de Chicago
Gagnant : Nomadland

Meilleur acteur
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Le Blues de Ma Rainey
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Gagnant : Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Meilleure actrice
Viola Davis, Le Blues de Ma Rainey
Andra Day, Billie Holiday : Une affaire d'État
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Gagnante : Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Meilleur réalisateur
Thomas Vinterberg, Drunk
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Gagnant : Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle
Sacha Baron Cohen, Les Sept de Chicago
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr, Une nuit à Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Gagnant : Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle
Maria Bakalova, Borat 2
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Coleman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
Gagnante : Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Meilleur scénario original
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
Les Sept de Chicago
Gagnant : Promising Young Woman

Meilleur scénario adapté
Borat 2
The Father
Nomadland
Une nuit à Miami
Le tigre blanc
Gagnant : The Father

Meilleur montage
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
Les Sept de Chicago
Gagnant : Sound of Metal

Meilleur son
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Gagnant : Sound of Metal

Meilleure photographie
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
Les Sept de Chicago
Gagnant : Mank

Meilleurs effets-spéciaux
Love and Monsters
Minuit dans l'univers
Mulan
Le seul et unique Ivan
Tenet
Gagnant : Tenet

Meilleure chanson originale
Fight for You, Judas and the Black Messiah
Hear My Voice, Les Sept de Chicago
Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest
Io Si (Seen), The Life Ahead
Speak Now, Une nuit à Miami
Gagnant : Fight for You, Judas and the Black Messiah

Meilleure bande-originale
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Gagnant : Soul

Meilleurs costumes
Emma
Le Blues de Ma Rainey
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Gagnant : Le Blues de Ma Rainey

Meilleurs décors
The Father
Le Blues de Ma Rainey
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Gagnant : Mank

Meilleur maquillage et coiffure
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Le Blues de Ma Rainey
Mank
Pinocchio
Gagnant : Le Blues de Ma Rainey

Meilleur court-métrage
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Stranger
White Eye
Gagnant : Two Distant Stranger

Meilleur court métrage d'animation
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I love You
Opera
Yes-People
Gagnant : If Anything Happens I love You

Meilleur film d'animation
En avant
Voyage vers la Lune
Shaun le mouton : La ferme contre-attaque
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Gagnant : Soul

Meilleur film étranger
Another Round, Danemark
Better Days, Hong-Kong
Collective, Roumanie
The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisie
Quo Vadis, Aida?, Bosnie
Gagnant : Drunk, Danemark

Meilleur documentaire
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Gagnant : My Octopus Teacher

Meilleur documentaire court
Colette
A Concerto is a Conversation
Do not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Gagnant : Colette

Cinéma
PRBK
News
essentielles
sur le
même thème

Tapez votre recherche :