Oscars 2021 : Nomadland, Soul et The Father gagnants, le palmarès complet

L'an dernier, ce sont Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger ou encore les films Parasite et 1917 qui étaient les grands gagnants des Oscars. En 2021, la cérémonie a dû subir un gros retard. Habituellement diffusée en février, elle a été repoussée à avril à cause de la crise sanitaire. Mank menait les nominations pour les Oscars 2021 suivi de Nomadland, The Father ou encore Minari. Alors qui a été sacré gagnant ?

Nomadland rafle 3 Oscars

Comme prévu, le grand favori Nomadland a remporté 3 statuettes très importantes lors des Oscars 2021 : celle du meilleur film, celle de la meilleure réalisation et celle de la meilleure actrice.

La réalisatrice, Chloe Zhao, devient ainsi la première femme d'origine asiatique à remporter l'Oscar de la meilleure réalisation. Avant elle, une seule femme a obtenu cet Oscar : Kathryn Bigelow, pour Démineurs (2010).

Quant à l'actrice Frances McDormand, qui a gagné un Oscar pour sa prestation dans Nomadland, il s'agit du 3ème Oscar de sa carrière après avoir été récompensée pour Fargo (1997) et Three Billboards : Les Panneaux de la vengeance (2018).

3 statuettes pour la France

Cette année, 3 français ont gagné un Oscar. Il s'agit du français Florian Zeller, qui a reçu l'Oscar de la meilleure adaptation de scénario pour The Father. A noter qu'Anthony Hopkins, qui a gagné l'Oscar du meilleur acteur pour The Father, est le plus vieil acteur à remporter un Oscar, à l'âge de 83 ans.

Le français Nicolas Becker a de son côté obtenu l'Oscar du meilleur mixage son dans le film Sound of Silence. Enfin, le film français Colette a eu l'Oscar du meilleur court-métrage documentaire.

Le palmarès complet des Oscars 2021

Meilleur film

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

Les Sept de Chicago

Gagnant : Nomadland

Meilleur acteur

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Le Blues de Ma Rainey

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Gagnant : Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Meilleure actrice

Viola Davis, Le Blues de Ma Rainey

Andra Day, Billie Holiday : Une affaire d'État

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Gagnante : Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Meilleur réalisateur

Thomas Vinterberg, Drunk

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Gagnant : Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle

Sacha Baron Cohen, Les Sept de Chicago

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr, Une nuit à Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Gagnant : Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle

Maria Bakalova, Borat 2

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Coleman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Gagnante : Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Meilleur scénario original

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

Les Sept de Chicago

Gagnant : Promising Young Woman

Meilleur scénario adapté

Borat 2

The Father

Nomadland

Une nuit à Miami

Le tigre blanc

Gagnant : The Father

Meilleur montage

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

Les Sept de Chicago

Gagnant : Sound of Metal

Meilleur son

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Gagnant : Sound of Metal

Meilleure photographie

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

Les Sept de Chicago

Gagnant : Mank

Meilleurs effets-spéciaux

Love and Monsters

Minuit dans l'univers

Mulan

Le seul et unique Ivan

Tenet

Gagnant : Tenet

Meilleure chanson originale

Fight for You, Judas and the Black Messiah

Hear My Voice, Les Sept de Chicago

Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest

Io Si (Seen), The Life Ahead

Speak Now, Une nuit à Miami

Gagnant : Fight for You, Judas and the Black Messiah

Meilleure bande-originale

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Gagnant : Soul

Meilleurs costumes

Emma

Le Blues de Ma Rainey

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Gagnant : Le Blues de Ma Rainey

Meilleurs décors

The Father

Le Blues de Ma Rainey

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Gagnant : Mank

Meilleur maquillage et coiffure

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Le Blues de Ma Rainey

Mank

Pinocchio

Gagnant : Le Blues de Ma Rainey

Meilleur court-métrage

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Stranger

White Eye

Gagnant : Two Distant Stranger

Meilleur court métrage d'animation

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I love You

Opera

Yes-People

Gagnant : If Anything Happens I love You

Meilleur film d'animation

En avant

Voyage vers la Lune

Shaun le mouton : La ferme contre-attaque

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Gagnant : Soul

Meilleur film étranger

Another Round, Danemark

Better Days, Hong-Kong

Collective, Roumanie

The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisie

Quo Vadis, Aida?, Bosnie

Gagnant : Drunk, Danemark

Meilleur documentaire

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Gagnant : My Octopus Teacher

Meilleur documentaire court

Colette

A Concerto is a Conversation

Do not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Gagnant : Colette